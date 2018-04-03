St Lucia profile - Media
St Lucia's newspapers and broadcasters are mainly privately-owned and carry a range of views.
There are no daily newspapers; the island has two thrice-weekly newspapers.
There were 188,000 internet users by 2017, around 58% of the population (via Internetworldstats.com).
The press
- The Voice - three issues per week
- The Mirror - weekly
- The Star - three issues per week
- The Crusader - weekly
- The Vanguard - weekly
- One Caribbean - weekly
Television
- Helen Television Systems (HTS) - private
- Daher Broadcasting Service (DBS) - private
Radio
- Radio Caribbean International - programmes in English and Creole
- Radio 100 - news and entertainment, affiliated to HTS TV
- Hot FM - private, news and music