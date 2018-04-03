Latin America & Caribbean

St Lucia profile - Media

  • 3 April 2018
St Lucia's newspapers and broadcasters are mainly privately-owned and carry a range of views.

There are no daily newspapers; the island has two thrice-weekly newspapers.

There were 188,000 internet users by 2017, around 58% of the population (via Internetworldstats.com).

The press

  • The Voice - three issues per week
  • The Mirror - weekly
  • The Star - three issues per week
  • The Crusader - weekly
  • The Vanguard - weekly
  • One Caribbean - weekly

Television

Radio

