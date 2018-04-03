Image copyright DBS

St Lucia's newspapers and broadcasters are mainly privately-owned and carry a range of views.

There are no daily newspapers; the island has two thrice-weekly newspapers.

There were 188,000 internet users by 2017, around 58% of the population (via Internetworldstats.com).

The press

The Voice - three issues per week

The Mirror - weekly

The Star - three issues per week

The Crusader - weekly

The Vanguard - weekly

One Caribbean - weekly

Television

Radio