Venezuela profile - Media
Venezuela's many private broadcasters operate alongside state-run radio and TV.
But the media balance has shifted towards pro-government voices in recent years, says US NGO Freedom House.
President Nicolas Maduro has done his utmost to silence independent media, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which lists Mr Maduro among its "enemies of press freedom".
Outlets including Globovision TV and influential newspaper El Universal have been bought by government supporters, RSF says. Newspapers have encountered "strange newsprint shortages".
Venezuela is the main shareholder in Telesur, a Caracas-based pan-American TV. Governments with a stake in the venture are all left wing or left of centre.
State telecom firm Cantv operates a multichannel TV platform via the Venesat 1 satellite. Digital terrestrial TV is being rolled out.
There were 18 million internet users by 2016 (Internetlivestats.com). Twitter and Facebook usage is among the highest in South America.
Pressure on traditional media has spurred the growth of online outlets specialising in investigative journalism, says Freedom House.
The press
- El Nacional - Caracas-based daily
- Ultimas Noticias - Caracas-based daily
- El Universal - Caracas-based daily, English-language pages
- El Mundo - Caracas-based evening daily
- Panorama - Maracaibo-based daily
- El Carabobeno - Valencia-based daily
Television
- Venezolana de Television - state-run
- Televen - private
- Venevision - private
- Globovision - private
- Telesur - Caracas-based pan-American TV
Radio
- Radio Nacional de Venezuela - state-run, runs 15 stations
- Union Radio Noticias - commercial news network
News agency/websites
- Agencia Venezolana de Noticias (AVN) - state-run, pages in English
- LaPatilla - news website