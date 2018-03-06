Guatemala profile - Media
Guatemala is one of the Western Hemisphere's most dangerous countries for the media, says Reporters Without Borders.
The watchdog says exposing corruption among politicians and officials can lead to threats and violence.
Private operators dominate the media. Four national TV channels share the same owner and have a virtual monopoly in TV broadcasting. They have been criticised for being pro-government. Press ownership is also concentrated, says Freedom House.
There were 3.1 million internet users by 2017 (via Internetworldstats). Facebook is the leading social network.
The press
- Prensa Libre - private daily
- La Hora - private daily
- elPeriodico - private daily
- El Siglo - private, business daily
Television
- Canal 3 - commercial
- Teleonce (Canal 11) - commercial
- Televisiete (Canal 7) Televisiete (Canal 7) - commercial
- Trecevision (Canal 13) - commercial
Radio
- Emisoras Unidas - commercial
- Radio Cultural TGN - private, religious/cultural, in Spanish, English and indigenous languages
- Radio Sonora - news and talk
- Nuevo Mundo Radio - commercial