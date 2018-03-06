Image copyright Getty Images

Guatemala is one of the Western Hemisphere's most dangerous countries for the media, says Reporters Without Borders.

The watchdog says exposing corruption among politicians and officials can lead to threats and violence.

Private operators dominate the media. Four national TV channels share the same owner and have a virtual monopoly in TV broadcasting. They have been criticised for being pro-government. Press ownership is also concentrated, says Freedom House.

There were 3.1 million internet users by 2017 (via Internetworldstats). Facebook is the leading social network.

The press

Television

Canal 3 - commercial

Teleonce (Canal 11) - commercial

Televisiete (Canal 7) Televisiete (Canal 7) - commercial

Trecevision (Canal 13) - commercial

Radio