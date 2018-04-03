Costa Rica profile - Media
Costa Rica has a lively media scene, with major national newspapers, private and public TV stations and an abundance of radio stations.
The country has "the best record of respecting human rights and free expression in Latin America", says Reporters Without Borders. Costa Rica is in the top 10 nations in the group's World Press Freedom Index.
Media ownership is highly-concentrated.
There were 4.2 million internet users by 2017 - more than 86% of the population (Internetworldstats). Access is unrestricted.
The press
- Diario Extra - daily
- La Nacion - daily
- La Prensa Libre - evening
- La Republica - daily
- El Financiero - weekly
- The Tico Times - English-language weekly
- The Costa Rica Star - English-language news site
Television
Radio
- Reloj - popular national radio
- Radio Columbia - news and talk
- Radio Monumental - news and talk
- Radio Nacional - public