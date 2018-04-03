Image copyright Getty Images

Costa Rica has a lively media scene, with major national newspapers, private and public TV stations and an abundance of radio stations.

The country has "the best record of respecting human rights and free expression in Latin America", says Reporters Without Borders. Costa Rica is in the top 10 nations in the group's World Press Freedom Index.

Media ownership is highly-concentrated.

There were 4.2 million internet users by 2017 - more than 86% of the population (Internetworldstats). Access is unrestricted.

The press

Image copyright La Republica

Television

Teletica (channel 7) - private

Repretel (channels 4, 6, 11) - private

Trece (channel 13) - public

Radio

Image copyright Radio Reloj