Image copyright Getty Images

Colombian journalists have for decades faced intimidation from rebel groups, drug traffickers and paramilitaries.

Peace accords between the government and the FARC rebel group were signed in 2017, but threats against media workers remain, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The group says journalists are now the target of former paramilitaries who are involved in drug trafficking.

Despite this, the media are generally free to express a range of opinions and cover sensitive issues.

Media ownership is concentrated among a handful of private groups. TV is the main news source.

The print media are privately-owned; El Tiempo is the most widely-read newspaper.

More than 28.5 million Colombians were online by 2017 (Internetworldstats.com).

Internet freedom is limited by "persisting concerns over excessive and illegal surveillance", says Freedom House.

The group says poor telecom infrastructure in rural areas and high prices are obstacles to internet take-up.

The press/online

Television

Radio

Hundreds of stations are registered with the Ministry of Communications. Among the main networks are: