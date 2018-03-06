Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kidnapped reporter is headline news: Honduras is one of the most dangerous countries for journalists

Since the 2009 coup, Honduras has been one of the Western Hemisphere's most dangerous countries for journalists.

Journalists working for opposition media are often physically attacked, threatened, or forced to flee the country, says Reporters Without Borders.

Freedom House says most of the main media outlets are owned by a few powerful business interests which exert control over content.

There were 2.7 million internet users by 2017, around 32% of the population (Internetworldstats). Facebook is the leading social network..

The press

Television

Televicentro - operates Tsi, Canal 5 El Lider and Telecadena 7 y 4 networks

Canal 6 - private

VTV - private

Canal 11 - private

Radio