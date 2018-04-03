Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jamaicans have access to numerous commercial broadcasters

Jamaica has a free press and its newspapers frequently criticise officials.

Broadcast media are mainly commercial and carry diverse comment. The main newspapers are privately-owned.

Jamaica has a top 10 ranking in the Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index. The group says it is among the countries that most respect freedom of information.

BBC World Service radio is available on FM.

Jamaica had 1.6 million internet users in 2017 (via Internetworldstats).

The press

Television

Radio