Belize profile - Media
Belize compares favourably for media freedom with neighbouring countries. US-based Freedom House classifies the media as "Free".
The constitution guarantees media freedom, but there are exceptions regarding national security, public order and morality.
There are no daily newspapers; some weeklies are subsidised by political parties. Radio and TV outlets are privately-owned.
There were 167,000 internet users by 2017 - around 44% of the population (Internetworldstats).
Internet use is limited by infrastructure and high costs, says Freedom House. Facebook is the leading social media platform.
The press
- Amandala - biweekly
- The Belize Times - weekly, mouthpiece of People's United Party
- The Reporter - weekly
- The San Pedro Sun - weekly, published on island of Ambergris Caye
- The Guardian - affiliated to United Democratic Party