Belize profile - Media

  • 6 March 2018
Amandala logo Image copyright Amandala

Belize compares favourably for media freedom with neighbouring countries. US-based Freedom House classifies the media as "Free".

The constitution guarantees media freedom, but there are exceptions regarding national security, public order and morality.

There are no daily newspapers; some weeklies are subsidised by political parties. Radio and TV outlets are privately-owned.

There were 167,000 internet users by 2017 - around 44% of the population (Internetworldstats).

Internet use is limited by infrastructure and high costs, says Freedom House. Facebook is the leading social media platform.

The press

Television

Radio

  • Love FM - commercial, music and news
  • Krem FM - private, commercial
  • Wave Radio - affiliated to United Democratic Party
  • Vibes Radio - affiliated to People's United Party

