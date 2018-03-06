Image copyright Amandala

Belize compares favourably for media freedom with neighbouring countries. US-based Freedom House classifies the media as "Free".

The constitution guarantees media freedom, but there are exceptions regarding national security, public order and morality.

There are no daily newspapers; some weeklies are subsidised by political parties. Radio and TV outlets are privately-owned.

There were 167,000 internet users by 2017 - around 44% of the population (Internetworldstats).

Internet use is limited by infrastructure and high costs, says Freedom House. Facebook is the leading social media platform.

The press

Amandala - biweekly

The Belize Times - weekly, mouthpiece of People's United Party

The Reporter - weekly

The San Pedro Sun - weekly, published on island of Ambergris Caye

The Guardian - affiliated to United Democratic Party

Television

Radio