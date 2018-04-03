Latin America & Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda profile - Media

  • 3 April 2018
Private media ownership is concentrated among a small number of companies.

BBC World Service radio broadcasts on 89.1 FM.

There were 68,000 internet users by 2017 (Internetworldstats). Access is unrestricted.

Antigua licenses online gambling companies and has gone to the World Trade Organization over US government moves against offshore betting sites.

The press

Television

  • ABS Television - run by government-owned Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Service

Radio

