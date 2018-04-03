Image copyright Observer Media Group

Private media ownership is concentrated among a small number of companies.

BBC World Service radio broadcasts on 89.1 FM.

There were 68,000 internet users by 2017 (Internetworldstats). Access is unrestricted.

Antigua licenses online gambling companies and has gone to the World Trade Organization over US government moves against offshore betting sites.

The press

The Daily Observer

Television

ABS Television - run by government-owned Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Service

Radio