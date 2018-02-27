Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mexican media have faced pressure from noisy critics such as protesters from the Yo soy 132 movement

Mexico is the one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists and media workers.

Journalists covering organised crime or political corruption - especially at a local level - are often executed in cold blood, says Reporters Without Borders. It says most of these crimes go unpunished.

Two networks, Televisa and TV Azteca, dominate the TV sector. The radio market is very large, with around 1,400 local and regional stations and several major station-owning groups. Some high-powered stations on the northern border beam into lucrative US markets.

Newspapers reflect different political views; sensationalism characterises the biggest-selling dailies.

Mexico is one of Latin America's biggest internet markets. There were 85 million internet users by 2017, 65% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the most popular social network.

The press

Television

Radio

News agencies