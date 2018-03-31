Image caption The demolition of the listed 1930s arrivals building - originally approved in 2014 - is expected to finally take place in 2020

People in Jersey are to be asked for their views on how "their" airport should look, after plans for a £42m redevelopment were approved.

States of Jersey gave the green light for a new mezzanine and halls for departures and arrivals on 23 March.

A series of public meetings will seek feedback from people about the final design, Ports of Jersey said.

The island government's approval will mean the listed 1930s arrivals building will finally be demolished.

The plans were originally mooted and approved by the States in 2014. Work will begin in October and take about three years to complete.

Alan Donald, from Ports of Jersey which runs the airport, said: "We want to engage with the public and listen to what they tell us so their feedback is reflected in the final design and they can feel they've contributed to their airport."

He added demolition will probably take place in 2020 once the new arrivals area is operational.