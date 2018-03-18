Image copyright JERSEY POLICE Image caption Police CCTV shows two women at the hospital with one carrying the baby

A "recently-born" baby boy has been left in the waiting area of an emergency department for hospital staff to find, police say.

States of Jersey Police said it happened at about 05:40 GMT at Jersey General Hospital.

The baby still had the umbilical cord attached but was medically assessed and described as "fit and well".

Police are urging the boy's mother to get in touch and said they were "extremely concerned" about her.

CCTV footage shows what is believed to be two women walking through the Parade Gardens from the Rouge Bouillon direction.

The woman carrying the baby is seen entering the emergency department alone before leaving shortly afterwards without the baby.

Supt James Wileman said the baby's mother may have been one of the two people who left him in the care of the emergency department, but this could not be confirmed.

"I want to appeal directly to the mother so that we can offer her medical and emotional support," he said.

"We know to do this she must have been desperate and by leaving the baby at the hospital we know she wanted him to be looked after and to know he was safe, so our paramount concern now is for the mother's safety and welfare."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.