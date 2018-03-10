Attempted knife robbery at Samares Stores
- 10 March 2018
A man brandishing a knife tried to rob a newsagent on Jersey
The offender demanded money from a female worker at Samares Stores, near St Helier, at 17:50 GMT on Friday, States of Jersey Police said.
The man, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, white trainers and a black hat, left empty handed.
Police have described it as a "very rare" incident. The public are asked not to approach him if they see him but call police.