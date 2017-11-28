Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Ana Maria Rebelo was strangled, a post-mortem examination found

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife in Jersey.

Alfredo da Costa Rebelo, 58, of St Helier, is accused of killing 51-year-old Ana Maria Rebelo at her home on Victoria Street.

Mrs Rebelo was found strangled in the flat on 4 April and Mr Rebelo was arrested on the same day.

Alfredo da Costa Rebelo was remanded in custody at Jersey Magistrate's Court in St Helier and is due to to reappear on 20 December.

The charge came after an investigation by States of Jersey Police that lasted several months.