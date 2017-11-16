Image caption Sir William Bailhache is the current Bailiff of Jersey

People in Jersey will be asked whether there should be an elected speaker for the island's parliament next year.

Politicians voted on Thursday to hold a referendum on the 700-year-old tradition of the Bailiff acting as both chief judge and speaker.

The current Bailiff is Sir William Bailhache and he also acts as the island's first citizen.

No date has been set for the referendum but it could be on the same day as the General Election in May 2018.

Chief Minister Senator Ian Gorst originally wanted the States Assembly to decide whether to introduce an elected speaker but members decided to put it to the public first.

More on this and other stories from BBC Local Live >

Change attempts

Image caption The Bailiff acts as speaker of the States Assembly and chief judge in the Jersey Royal Court

Senator Gorst brought the proposition to introduce an elected speaker after a recommendation by the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry.

Senator Sir Philip Bailhache, former Bailiff and current external affairs minister, said there was no evidence the Bailiff being speaker impacted on his impartiality as chief judge.

Senator Ian Gorst said: "We must continue to reform and enhance our public institutions so they meet democratically international standards.

"This is not revolution, this is meeting current standards today and into the future."

Duties of the Bailiff:

Head of the judiciary

President of the Royal Court

President of the Court of appeal

President of the States Assembly

Deputy Governor in the absence of the Lieutenant Governor

President of the College of Electors

Responsible for giving permission for certain types of public entertainment

Civic head of the island

Guardian of the constitution

Source: States of Jersey