Image caption The V8 TR7 hit a bank at Rue de Pignon after another crash at the same spot

A rally driver and his co-driver escaped unharmed when their car overturned in the Jersey Rally.

Alastair Flack and Mick Starkey barrel-rolled twice when their V8 Triumph TR7 hit a bank at Rue de Pignon on Friday.

Race organisers believe the car slid on chestnuts, and oil left from a previous crash at the same spot.

The rally continues on Saturday around Greve de Lecq and St Mary's Village and near the race course at St Ouen before moving to Victoria Village.