Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Rouge Bouillon in St Helier, police said.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 19-year-old man was seriously injured in an attack, police said.

The assault happened at a flat on Rouge Bouillon in St Helier, Jersey, at about 06:30 BST on Sunday.

Darren McKeegans, 27, of St Helier, was remanded in custody after appearing at Jersey Magistrates' Court.

He will appear before magistrates again on 13 November for a committal to the island's Royal Court.

A police spokesperson said the force was putting on "reassurance patrols" in the area over the next few days for people who "may have been affected by the incident".

They are appealing for anyone who "may have seen or heard a disturbance" in the Robin Hood junction area to contact them.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries and, although not thought to be life-threatening, he remained in hospital.