A man has died following a gas explosion in Jersey, police have confirmed.

He has been named as 40-year-old Michal Juzef Kmuk. His next of kin have been informed.

Fire crews were called at 00:30 BST on Saturday when a "loud explosion" was heard at a house on La Rue Nouettes.

Mr Kmuk was flown to the UK with "severe burns" for treatment at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital burns unit, but died at 04:40 on Monday.

Two others were treated at the scene after entering the house, described as an "agricultural accommodation", to drag the man out of the property.

One man was treated for smoke inhalation and another was taken to Jersey General Hospital A&E with burns, but was later discharged.

It is thought a gas leak caused the explosion. The fire service is investigating.

The cause of the explosion is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the deputy viscount, police said.