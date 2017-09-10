Condor sailings cancelled due to bad weather
- 10 September 2017
All fast ferries sailing from the Channel Islands to Poole and France have been cancelled on Monday due to high tides.
Condor Ferries said tides were predicted to reach 4.1m (13.4ft), which is outside the firm's operating limits.
The Condor Liberation from the UK and the Rapide to France will not operate. The Commodore Clipper will operate as normal between the islands and the UK.
Condor apologised and said it was experiencing high-call volumes.