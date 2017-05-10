Grave of Jersey teen who survived Bergen-Belsen found

Image copyright Jersey Heritage Image caption Frank Le Villio's occupation registration card shows he worked as a mechanic's apprentice

The grave of a Jersey teenager who was one of two British survivors of the Nazi Bergen-Belsen concentration camp during World War Two has been found.

Frank Le Villio was 19 when he was arrested by the Germans in Jersey in 1944 after taking a "joyride" on a German soldier's motorbike.

Historian Stanley Keiller began researching his story for a talk about his own occupation experience.

He tracked him down to a pauper's grave in Nottingham.

Image copyright Sean Gallup Image caption The 19-year-old was charged with military larceny and sent to a French prison before being transported around various camps, ending up in Bergen-Belsen

After Bergen-Belsen was liberated Mr Le Villio made his way to Nottingham to live with his father, but died one year later of tuberculosis aged just 21, according to Mr Keiller.

The historian, who now lives in Devon, was looking into the story of the other British survivor of Bergen-Belsen Harold Osmond Le Druillenec and discovered both were from Jersey.

He said he thinks Mr Le Villio's name may have excluded him from being listed as a British citizen previously.

Mr Keiller said: "It's beyond comprehension that he was sent to Bergen-Belsen. All the motor vehicles were confiscated, you can imagine a keen youngster couldn't resist the temptation to give a German bike a spin, they had no humour in them at all".

After discovering Frank had survived the camp and made his way back to Nottingham he put an appeal in the local newspaper.

Image copyright Derek Hailes Image caption Since its discovery, the site of the paupers grave has been cleared and tributes laid down.

Father Derek Hailes, of St Cyprian's Church in Nottinghamshire, then contacted him, and was able to confirm Mr Villio had been buried in Wilford Hill Cemetery, Nottingham.

He told Mr Keiller that Frank Villio had been buried in a "pauper's grave" along with seven others.

Following an appearance on BBC Radio Jersey by Mr Keiller a relative of Frank Le Villio, Stan Hockley, approached him to express his gratitude, saying "we never knew where he was".

Mr Hockley said he would be considering ways to bring Frank Le Villio's remains back to Jersey to be buried with his father and aunt.

Mr Keiller said: "I'm absolutely delighted that we established a connection with a member of the family."