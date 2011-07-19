Jersey website to encourage more voters

Image caption The new website was set up by a group of local politicians to encourage people to vote

A website has been launched to encourage islanders to vote in the upcoming States of Jersey elections.

The website was set up by a group of local politicians.

It includes information on how to register to vote; how to stand for election; how to pre-poll and postal vote and where to find your polling station on election day.

Once the candidates have been announced in September, it will also be the online place to find manifestos.

The elections for Senators, Deputies and Constables will be on 19 October 2011.