Condom campaign for young men in Jersey

Young men in Jersey aged 16-21 are being encouraged to use condoms, as part of a new campaign.

Called Protect and Respect, it has been developed by the Jersey Condom Distribution Scheme in response to research showing condoms as the most popular method of contraception among young people.

But just 19% of the uptake of free condoms in Jersey is by men.

The campaign will involve a website and a Facebook page.

And posters will be put up at secondary schools, sports centres, football clubs and youth centres.

The Jersey Condom Distribution Scheme said: "Condoms are the only barrier method of contraception that can protect against both sexually transmitted infections and unplanned pregnancy.

"It is hoped that the campaign will not only encourage young men to use condoms consistently and correctly, should they choose to have sex, but also raise awareness that they can get free condoms from a range of services in Jersey."