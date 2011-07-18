Cooking causes fire in St Helier bedsit

Image caption Jersey's Fire Service said the fire highlighted the importance of having a working smoke alarm

A fire broke out in a St Helier bedsit after cooking was left unattended.

The person who lives at the Cheapside property returned to find their home full of smoke.

Firefighters put out the flames and made the building safe by turning off the electricity, after electrical items were damaged in the fire.

The States of Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was a reminder of how dangerous it was to leave cooking unattended.

And the service said it highlighted the importance of having a working smoke alarm, which the bedsit did not have.