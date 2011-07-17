Higher priced court services proposed for Jersey

Court charges could increase in Jersey as the States tries to save money.

The Judicial Greffe and Viscount's Department have proposed increasing the cost of its 206 services, including registering a document, by about 33%.

The department has so far saved £118,000 by reorganising and reducing staff, but the Treasury said further efficiencies would affect services.

The department investigated how best to recover costs from its customers and found higher fees would help.