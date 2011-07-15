St Helier in Jersey wins best parish award

Jersey's capital St Helier has been named as the best parish in the island at the Parish In Bloom awards.

Seven parishes were judged over four days by the Royal Horticultural Society for their flowers, landscaping and environment.

Grouville won the best coastal parish and will join St Helier in representing Jersey at the national Britain in Bloom finals in 2012.

St Clement won the award for best florally decorated parish hall.

The parishes entered in the Parish in Bloom competition were St Clement, Grouville, St Helier, St Lawrence, St Martin, St Ouen and St Saviour.