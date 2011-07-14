Jersey Apprenticeship Scheme to be reviewed

The Jersey Skills Board wants young people in the island to have greater access to apprenticeships.

The Jersey Apprenticeship Scheme is currently under review and there will be a consultation on the requirements of both employers and apprentices.

The scheme is accepting new apprentices on its current terms and conditions up to 30 June 2012 to allow time for any changes coming from the consultation.

It is hoped the revised scheme will be introduced next year.

More than a third of people who are unemployed in Jersey are under the age of 25.

Richard Plaster, the chairman of the Jersey Skills Board, said apprenticeships were the key to getting young people into work.

He said the current Jersey Apprenticeship Scheme was very successful but there were plans to make it bigger and better.

As well as training in traditional trades such as carpentry, plumbing and hairdressing the board wanted to expand to include careers such as IT and customer services.