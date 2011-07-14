Minister calls for consultation on education in Jersey

Image caption Islanders are being asked for their views on the successes and failures of education in Jersey

Jersey's education minister wants to have a debate on teaching and learning in the island.

People in Jersey are being asked for their thoughts on the successes and failures of the education system.

The consultation paper includes questions about giving children the best start to their schooling, the selective nature of the education system and special needs.

It also asks about apprenticeships and adult courses at Highlands College.

Deputy James Reed said: "A good quality, successful education system will be vital for the future prosperity of Jersey.

Highly selective

"It is therefore important that collectively we spend some time considering all aspects of the education service to ensure that our system is fit for the future and capable of meeting future challenges.

"I would like to see a rational productive discussion where every sector of the community has a chance to put forward their views.

"This is a genuine public consultation, I do not have an agenda or any preconceived ideas about what should happen, I am waiting to hear what the public say."

Deputy Reed said the current system in Jersey was good but there was a lack of understanding about it.

He said recent criticism of GCSE exam results at the States secondary schools proved people did not fully grasp the way the highly selective system worked.

But Deputy Roy Le Herissier, chairman of the education and home affairs scrutiny panel, said he did not like the way the consultation paper was laid out.

He said: "I do not like it, I have no problem with those questions being asked but I think it would have been better with case studies and a description of the history of Jersey and why the system is where it is at, which is an interesting question.

"While I would not have put highly rigid and prescriptive options forward, I would have liked to have seen options suggested."