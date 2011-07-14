Trapped girl, 5, rescued by Jersey firefighters

Image caption Maya Berner was rescued by firefighters after she got trapped between a wall and a basketball post

A five-year-old girl has been rescued by Jersey's Fire and Rescue Service after getting trapped behind a basketball post.

Firefighters used the equipment for freeing people stuck in cars to release Maya Berner.

Her leg was wedged between the post and a wall in a St Saviour playground.

Watch manager Richard Ryan said she had not been hurt and asked the firefighters for a photograph to take into school for show-and-tell.

He said: "Five-year-old Maya Berner was a very brave little girl throughout the whole ordeal."