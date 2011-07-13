Jersey chief minister censure motion rejected

Image caption Deputy Trevor Pitman wanted the States to censure the chief minister

All but five politicians rejected a motion calling for the censure of Jersey's chief minister.

Deputy Trevor Pitman brought what he described as a "wrist slapping" measure against Senator Terry Le Sueur for a lack of inclusiveness and openness.

The St Helier deputy had 13 complaints against the chief minister including the handling of pay-outs given to retiring senior civil servants.

The vote saw 40 members reject the proposition with five voting in favour.

'Modest man'

Deputy Pitman wanted to censure the chief minister over the rise in the goods and services tax and the public sector pay freeze.

Senator Le Sueur's record was defended by members including the Deputy Chief Minister Senator Philip Ozouf.

"It is easy to criticise and nobody is perfect, and that whilst Jersey has had its challenges, I would argue we are in a unique position with strong public finances and a sound social security system.

"Senator Le Sueur is, to my assessment, to a great extent responsible for this.

"He is a quiet unassuming, modest man with a strong sense of right and wrong who has served this island with distinction for 24 years," he said.