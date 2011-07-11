Jersey 'has workplace race discrimination issue'

Image caption The States of Jersey is in the process of bringing in a discrimination law

There are serious problems with racial discrimination and inequality at work in Jersey, according to an employment law adviser.

Sally Gallichan, from Jersey Employer's Network on Disability, wants the States to adopt a discrimination law.

The States is in the process of bringing in a law to make sure everyone is treated equally, regardless of age, gender or race.

But Ms Gallichan said it was taking too long to be implemented.

The equality campaign group recently surveyed businesses in the island and said four out of five wanted a discrimination law in place.

Turned down

Ms Gallichan works with people with disabilities and said they were sometimes treated unfairly.

She said: "There is real evidence that disabled people don't get a fair shot in the recruitment process and perhaps aren't treated fairly in the workplace."

The Jersey Advisory and Conciliation Service (JACS) helps both employees and employers.

David Witherington, from the service, said a discrimination law would force some firms to alter their attitudes.

He said some employers in the island turned down jobseekers because of their race, a practice that has been illegal in the UK for the past 35 years.

Mr Witherington said the service dealt with about 350 issues each year.

The Community Relations Trust survey found that employers consider age, nationality, gender and race to be the most important issues that should be covered by discrimination law.