Luxembourg ambassador to the UK visits Jersey

Luxembourg's ambassador to the United Kingdom is visiting Jersey on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 July.

Hubert Wurth will meet with ministers on Tuesday and there will be negotiations on a double taxation agreement.

Jersey will be looking to strengthen its diplomatic, business and cultural ties with Luxembourg.

During the visit, the ambassador will also meet with the Deputy Bailiff and representatives of the finance sector.

His wife, Francisca Wurth, will visit a number of Jersey attractions such as the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust and the Eric Young Orchid Foundation.

The Chief Minister, Senator Terry Le Sueur, said: "Like Jersey, Luxembourg is an important centre for wealth management and a number of Jersey-based companies have offices in Luxembourg.

"This is an excellent opportunity to strengthen existing links between the two jurisdictions."