Jersey Fire Service: Three escape bedroom fire unharmed

Image caption A smoke alarm provided an early warning for the people living in this house when a fire started in their bedroom.

Three people escaped unharmed from a fire after an early warning from their smoke alarm.

A fire broke out in the bedroom of a home at Clos Gosset on Saturday, and threatened to spread to the roof.

Firefighters made sure the smoke did not affecte a neighbouring property, which was evacuated.

The cause is being investigated. States of Jersey Fire and Rescue has reminded islanders of the importance of a working smoke alarm.