Jersey Fire Service: Three escape bedroom fire unharmed
- 11 July 2011
- From the section Jersey
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people escaped unharmed from a fire after an early warning from their smoke alarm.
A fire broke out in the bedroom of a home at Clos Gosset on Saturday, and threatened to spread to the roof.
Firefighters made sure the smoke did not affecte a neighbouring property, which was evacuated.
The cause is being investigated. States of Jersey Fire and Rescue has reminded islanders of the importance of a working smoke alarm.