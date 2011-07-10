Seven Jersey parishes prepare to bloom

From the section

Seven Jersey parishes have entered the island's annual Parish in Bloom competition, which starts on 11 July.

They are St Clement, Grouville, St Helier, St Lawrence, St Martin, St Ouen and St Saviour.

Judging will take place over four days and the winning parish will represent the island in the UK finals.

The entrants will be judged on floral design, landscaping, community involvement and local environmental quality.

St Saviour won the 2010 Best Parish competition with Grouville winning Best Coastal Parish.

Both places will represent Jersey in the national Britain in Bloom finals in August.

The results of this year's Jersey in Bloom competition will be announced on 14 July.