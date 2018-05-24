Image copyright RNLI Image caption RNLI crews from Ramsey and Donaghadee were involved

Three sailors have been rescued after their angling boat got into difficulty between the Isle of Man and Scotland.

Lifeboat crews from Ramsey in the Isle of Man and Donaghadee in Northern Ireland were launched at around 12:10 BST on Wednesday.

The three men were stranded seven miles (11km) south-west of Burrow Head in Scotland after their engine failed.

No-one on board the 21ft (6.5m) small pleasure boat was injured in the incident.

Their stricken vessel was located by the Ramsey crew at 13:20 and towed to meet the Donaghadee crew one mile to the west of Mull of Galloway lighthouse.

They then towed them back to safety.