Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Drone operators could be fined up to £2,500 for flouting no-fly orders during the TT festival

Drone operators in the Isle of Man have been warned they face hefty fines if they flout strict no-fly rules during the TT festival.

The Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) said bans around the Mountain circuit and 1000m (3280ft) beyond will be in place during the daily road closures.

The TT races, which take place between 26 May to 9 June, see riders compete at speeds of 200mph on closed roads.

CAA Director Colin Gill said drones pose a "serious distraction".

He added: "Race marshals are informed to immediately report any drones to race control and the police which may result in the practice or race being halted. Breaching the rules could incur a fine of £2,500.

"The airspace above the TT course can get busy with emergency and filming activity by helicopters before, during and after racing or practising."

A no-fly zone of six miles within Douglas will also be in place between 19:25 and 20:10 BST on 5 June because of a Red Arrows display in Douglas Bay.

Image copyright Mark Edwards Image caption Unauthorised drones could cause delays or cancellations during the 2018 TT festival