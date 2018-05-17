Image copyright Lord Michael Dobbs Image caption Mr Dobbs will be walking a path known as the Raad ny Foillan in the Isle of Man

House of Cards author Lord Michael Dobbs is walking the Isle of Man's coastal path to raise money for the hospice which looked after his father.

The Conservative peer, 69, is taking on the 130-mile (209km) challenge, which also includes climbing Snaefell, in memory of Eric Dobbs.

He died shortly after his son published House of Cards in 1989.

"The extraordinary carers at Hospice IoM transformed his final weeks. His last days were almost joyous," he said.

"Under their care, Dad found peace, and suffered no pain during his final days."

House of Cards was later adapted for television in both the United Kingdom and United States.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lord Dobbs' father Eric died shortly after he published House of Cards in 1989

Lord Dobbs said: "I'll be hitting 70 later this year and (I'm) more used to sitting on my backside in the House of Lords... it's a real challenge. But what is life without a few blisters?

"I've called it Walk4Eric but it's really for those people who the hospice still cares for. I want them, and their families, to be helped in the way my father was."

His week-long challenge around the path, known as the Raad ny Foillan walk, coincides with Dying Matters Awareness Week.

A hospice spokeswoman said: "It is a week that provides an unparalleled opportunity to place the importance of talking about dying, death and bereavement firmly on the national agenda."

She added that the money raised will "make a huge difference".