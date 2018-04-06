Image copyright Manxscenes.com Image caption The Manx government bought the horse tram depot from the council for a "nominal amount"

Planning permission is being sought to demolish and rebuild the horse tram depot on Douglas Promenade in the capital of the Isle of Man.

The Manx government said work on the Strathallan site, built in 1902, "would ensure that the [horse tram] service continues into the future".

The project, which aims to closely replicate the original building, will cost at least £1.5m, added a spokesman.

The heritage horse trams have been in operation for more than 140 years.

Image copyright Manxscenes.com Image caption The Douglas Bay Horse Tramway currently runs along Douglas promenade for 1.6 miles (2.6 km)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Isle of Man horse-drawn trams have been ferrying tourists along the promenade for more than 140 years

In 2016, the service was transferred to the government after Douglas Borough Council reported an annual loss of more than £260,000.

At the time, the council said the tourist attraction was "no longer financially viable" and "a burden on the rate-payer".

A new-look horse tram service was revealed in a recently-announced Douglas promenade re-vamp.

The government plans to keep the tracks in the centre of the road from the terminal at Strathallan to the Broadway junction.

From there it will switch to a single track running to the Sea Terminal.

If approved, the new tram building will include a tram maintenance area and modern staff facilities.

Work is expected to begin in the summer.