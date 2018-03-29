Isle of Man scraps dog licences for micro-chipping costing up to £20
Dog licences are to be scrapped on the Isle of Man in favour of mandatory micro-chipping, said the government.
The law change, which comes into force on 1 April, brings an end to an annual licence fee which costs up to £20.
Under the new rules, all dogs of eight weeks or older must be chipped by a "suitably qualified person".
Manx Environment Minister Geoffrey Boot said the changes would reduce the cost of dog ownership on the island by about £200 over a pet's lifetime.
Compulsory micro-chipping for all pets was introduced in the UK two years ago.
It is a one-off procedure that sees a small electronic chip, about the size of a grain of rice, implanted under a dog's skin.
Each chip carries a unique code, which can be read by a scanner, giving information about a dog's registered owner.
The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons told the BBC that the cost of micro-chipping is "not standardised" in the British Isles, which means veterinary practices are free to charge their own fee.
A spokesman added that the price should "reflect the amount of work needed for the procedure, something which can vary from animal to animal".
The Manx government said there will be a six-month "lead-in period" after which non-compliant owners can be fined £500.
Unlike the current licensing system, there will be no exemptions for working dogs.