Image copyright Andrew Parish Image caption The RNLI said 46 people were rescued around the Manx coast last Easter

The Isle of Man's branch of the RNLI has issued a safety warning ahead of the Easter holidays after a peak in the number of call-outs last year.

Statistics show that the Manx lifeboats were launched 42 times during the four-day Easter break in 2017.

There were 14 call-outs from the Douglas station, four from Peel and two, 13 and nine from Port Erin, Port St Mary and Ramsey respectively.

An RNLI spokesman said planning holiday activities carefully was "crucial".

He added: "We know people enjoy the water at this time of year for many different types of activities and a bit of preparation and advice could save a life and avert a tragedy.

"Around half of those who drown at the coast find themselves in the water unexpectedly, often as a result of slips, trips or falls."

Anyone planning time by or on the sea is asked to follow RNLI safety guidelines, to check weather and tides, carry a phone and make sure equipment is working.