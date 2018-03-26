Image copyright Beach Buddies Image caption A seal with debris around its neck was photographed on the Manx coast in February

A conservation group on the Isle of Man has launched an anti-plastic campaign in an attempt to reduce litter's environmental impact on local wildlife.

The Wave Goodbye to Plastic initiative by the Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) aims to gradually reduce people's dependency on single-use plastics.

The charity wants to encourage people to make small changes every day.

A spokesman added: "We are asking people to give up one item of single-use plastic from their daily life."

Earlier this year a seal with plastic debris around its neck was photographed by beach cleaning volunteers on the Manx coast.

The problem has also been highlighted by a Manx beach cleaning charity which said plastic pollution on beaches is "a growing problem".

A Beach Buddies spokesman added that massive amounts of plastic are collected from the shoreline every week.

Image copyright Bill Dale Image caption Beach Buddies said washed-up plastic is a growing problem on Manx beaches

In January, Chief Minister Howard Quayle set up a government committee to develop a plan to "significantly reduce the amount of single-use plastic" and that group is due to report back to Tynwald in May.

The Manx Wildlife Trust added: "There are many ways to make a difference, it might be a simple as taking your own bags to the shop or not buying water in single-use plastic bottles".