Image copyright Beach Buddies Image caption Many volunteers joined in the beach clean for the first time

Dozens of volunteers gathered to clean up Douglas seafront after the area was left littered in debris following storms.

The Isle of Man government said repairs would cost more than £200,000 after sections of the capital's beach and promenade were damaged by huge waves.

More than 100 people, including Beach Buddies regulars, met to help spruce up the area.

Charity founder Bill Dale said the items collected were "wide and varied".

"We found smashed-up lobster pots, hundreds of pieces of plastic, the remains of a wheelchair, half a shopping trolley, two ancient mobile phones, dozens of balloon ribbons and a tyre believed to be more than 30 years old," he said.

Image copyright Beach Buddies Image caption Beach Buddies has encouraged thousands of people to get involved in clean-ups

High winds and waves earlier this month caused damage to paving, flooded gardens and washed-up debris - including sea life - stretching from the Sea Terminal to Summer Hill.

"The sheer power of the storm meant there were huge amounts of rubbish to remove," Mr Dale said.

Image copyright Beach Buddies Image caption Douglas Bay was battered by severe gales earlier this month

"Dozens of reports of marine litter caused by the storm were received by the charity, which led to many new people getting involved for the first time".

Another beach clean in Ramsey ran in tandem with the Douglas beach clean on Sunday.