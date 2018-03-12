Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Isle of Man's Legislative Council: Five women elected to upper chamber

  • 12 March 2018
Solicitor Jane Poole-Wilson Image copyright Other
Image caption Jane Poole-Wilson received the most votes in the election

Five women have been elected to the Isle of Man's Legislative Council at a special sitting of the House of Keys.

Solicitor Jane Poole-Wilson received the most votes, with 22 MHKs voting for her to retain her seat in the upper house of Tynwald.

Kate Lord-Brennan, who received 16 votes, Tanya Humbles (15) and Marlene Hendy (14) were also elected for a five-year term.

Former journalist Kerry Sharpe received 13 votes to secure a shorter term.

Fifteen nominations were received for the council, which primarily acts as a revising chamber for bills.

It has 11 members, including the President of Tynwald, the Bishop of Sodor and Man, and the Attorney General.

