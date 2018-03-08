Image copyright IoM police Image caption Police recovered about 80 cannabis plants in the north of the Isle of Man

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police on the Isle of Man discovered a cannabis farm.

Officers seized about 80 cannabis plants being grown at a property in the north of the island on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary said the haul "had a yield potentially worth about £43,000".

He added that as well as being illegal, the lights and fans involved in growing cannabis can pose an electrical hazard.