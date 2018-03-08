Image copyright Fire and Rescue Image caption The cause of the fire is being investigated

A leisure centre was evacuated and closed to the public after a fire broke out in a locker room.

All visitors and staff were forced to leave the National Sports Centre in Douglas after the alarm was raised at 17:30 GMT on Wednesday.

A fire service spokesman said the blaze caused "severe damage" to a spa locker room and an investigation had been launched.

The swimming pools have since reopened but some facilities remain closed.

The Department of Education, Sport and Culture apologised for any inconvenience.

The centre is used by the public and several members of the Isle of Man's Commonwealth Games team.