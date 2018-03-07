Image copyright Tracey's Pictures Image caption About 230 boats from around the British Isles are licensed to fish in Manx waters

Plans to increase the cost of commercial fishing in the Irish Sea are being considered by the Isle of Man government.

The proposals could see the introduction of a "tiered system" based on boat size and species fished.

It would affect any fishing boat working in Manx territorial waters.

Smaller boats could be charged hundreds of pounds more than the current flat rate of £301, while boats of more than 20 meters could pay thousands more.

A government spokesman said the "fair and balanced" changes would mean each vessel would pay a "base fee" and a "species licence".

Some larger vessels could be charged much more

"The Isle of Man Territorial Sea produces some of the most productive fishing grounds for king and queen scallops, crab, lobster, nephrops, whelk and herring," he said.

"Those who benefit the most should contribute the most towards the costs of managing and protecting this valuable natural resource."

The king scallop industry is worth £12m to the Isle of Man annually

About 230 commercial fishing vessels are currently licenced to fish in Manx waters.

About 50% are from Northern Ireland, 29% from the Isle of Man, 14% from Scotland, 6% from England, 1% from Wales and 2% from Jersey.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "Our fishermen have a long history of working in Isle of Man waters and we will discuss these proposals with them as we consider the consultation and formally respond in due course."