Douglas Promenade will need a "big clean-up" after the area was battered by high winds and huge waves, Isle of Man police have said.

Much of the capital's coastal road was closed during Friday's high tide.

Photographs reveal damaged paving, flooded gardens and washed-up debris - including sea life - stretching from the Sea Terminal to Summer Hill.

The Manx Met Office said severe gales of up to 65 mph would begin to ease over the weekend.

Douglas Promenade was re-opened on Friday afternoon but other areas, including parts of Ramsey Promenade and Finch Road in Douglas, remain closed due to "falling debris".

The island continues to be battered by freezing conditions due to the Siberian weather front known as the Beast from the East.

Remnants of the Atlantic Storm Emma have also caused knock-on effects across the Irish Sea.

A spokesman for the Department of Infrastructure said: "The damage is still in the process of being assessed and the picture will become much clearer once the weather settles down and it can be investigated closely."

