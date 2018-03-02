Image copyright IoM Govt Image caption Military experts said the device dated back to the 1940s

A device believed to be have been an unexploded World War Two bomb was donated by experts after it was discovered on an Isle of Man beach.

The device was found on Castletown beach and destroyed in a controlled explosion on Thursday.

It was the second device to be found in just over a week after an "unexploded projectile" was discovered in a rock pool on 22 February.

The Manx coastguard said the area was being kept "under observation".

Several other explosives have been discovered around the island in recent years.

Image copyright IoM Govt Image caption An "unexploded projectile" was discovered in a rock pool in February

In 2016 a wartime device was discovered in Ramsey, while two mortars were later discovered on a green lane track in the Sartfell area, near Kirk Michael.

The Isle of Man Coastguard said suspicious objects found around the Manx coast should always be reported as soon as possible.