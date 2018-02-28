Image caption The Manx government said all state schools will remain closed all day

Every state school on the Isle of Man has been closed because of the wintry weather, the government said.

The Department of Education and Children took the decision early on Wednesday morning partly because bus services have been affected by the freezing conditions.

Privately run Buchan School and King Williams College have both confirmed that they will remain open.

All exams have also been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Image caption The government said a major gritting project is taking place around the island

Meanwhile some flights to and from the Isle of Man have also been delayed or cancelled.

The Isle of Man Airport said flight disruption is "likely" and advised passengers to contact airlines for further information.

Bus services were suspended on Wednesday morning but Isle of Man Transport said all main routes started operating again at 09:00 GMT.

A spokesman added: "We are unable to serve Foxdale, Pulrose, Anagh Coar, Lakeside Gardens, Ballabrooie, Summer Hill, Ballachrink, Business Park, The Hope and Niarbyl."

The Isle of Man Met office has issued a yellow weather warning until Thursday.