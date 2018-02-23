Image copyright Manx Scenes Image caption The drugs were found on Thursday's overnight ferry from Heysham to Douglas

A man has been charged with drugs offences after cannabis with a street value of £440,000 was discovered in a vehicle on an Isle of Man ferry.

James Searrio, from Merseyside, was charged with possession with intent to supply and being concerned with the production of a Class B drug.

The 30-year-old will appear at Douglas court house later.

About 70kg (154lb) of cannabis was found by police on Thursday's overnight crossing from Heysham to Douglas.

Officers searched several vehicles in a joint operation with HM Customs.