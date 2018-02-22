Image copyright IoM Govt Image caption The "discarded, live ordnance" was discovered in a rock pool on the northern Manx coast

A controlled explosion has been carried out after an unidentified "projectile" was discovered on a beach in the north of the Isle of Man.

The 12-inch object was found by a member of the public in a rock pool south of Queen's Pier in Ramsey.

A government spokesman said it was "not possible to say" where the device had come from, adding only that it had been there for "many years".

It was detonated by a Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Unit on Wednesday evening.

Image copyright Ray Collister Image caption The suspicious device was found near the Queen's Pier in the north of the Isle of Man

Previous explosives found around the island have turned out to be from World War Two.

One wartime device was adiscovered in Ramsey in 2016 while, in 2017 two mortars were discovered on a green lane track in the Sartfell area, near Kirk Michael.

The Isle of Man Coastguard said: "All suspicious objects found around the Manx coast should be reported as soon as possible."